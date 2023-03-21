Birthday Club
Owensboro leaders to discuss indoor smoking ban during commission meeting

Owensboro leaders to discuss indoor smoking ban during commission meeting
By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The indoor smoking ban in Owensboro is up for discussion at the city commission meeting Tuesday.

Indoor smoking has been prohibited in Owensboro since 2014.

[Previous Story: Owensboro leaders considering amending smoking ordinance]

Changing the indoor smoking ban is up for discussion at the city commission meeting Tuesday night.

If approved, this would modify the city’s indoor smoking ban that would meet all of the needs of a new casino owned by Churchill officials.

Officials say says as of now, the casino is the only business that meets all the requirements for the change.

We’ll have more on the vote as this story develops.

