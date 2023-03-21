Polar Plunge
New BBQ restaurant officially opening in Oakland City

By Monica Watkins
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A Gibson County restaurant is opening its doors Tuesday night.

That restaurant is Zia Smoke BBQ located in Oakland City.

They say they’re on East Morton near South Gibson Street.

Officials say they will start with its soft opening dinner menu.

Zia Smoke BBQ will be open Tuesday through Friday from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

