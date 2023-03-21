New BBQ restaurant officially opening in Oakland City

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A Gibson County restaurant is opening its doors Tuesday night.

That restaurant is Zia Smoke BBQ located in Oakland City.

They say they’re on East Morton near South Gibson Street.

Officials say they will start with its soft opening dinner menu.

Zia Smoke BBQ will be open Tuesday through Friday from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

