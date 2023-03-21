Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

NCAA DII Elite Eight returns to Evansville for fourth straight season

NCAA DII Elite Eight returns to Evansville for fourth straight season
By Tamar Sher
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 11:15 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville is once again the host site of the NCAA Division two men’s basketball Elite Eight tournament. For the fourth straight season, the Ford Center will crown a champion.

The pool of teams includes No. 1 Nova Southeastern taking on No. 8 Missouri-St. Louis, No. 4 Cal San Bernardino versus No. 5 Lincoln Memorial, No. 2 West Liberty facing No. 7 New Haven, and No. 3 Black Hills State taking on No. 6 Minnesota Duluth.

“It’s always good when you’re one of eight teams still playing,” West Liberty men’s basketball coach Ben Howlett said. “Evansville does a great job hosting this event and our guys have had a great trip so far.”

”Been to Evansville many times,” New Haven men’s basketball coach Todd Hotaling said. “One thing: it’s Indiana, so Indiana means basketball. We’re excited to be here. The city has been really great. We’ve had the chance to walk around. The NCAA has been very great, so it’s been a great experience so far, hopefully an extended stay would be nice.”

The tournament begins Tuesday. The semifinals are Thursday, March 23 and the Championship will take place on Saturday, March 25.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4:30 p.m. coverage at Evansville standoff
VCSO: Suspect dies after 6 hour standoff in Evansville
Contractor sentenced for home improvement fraud in Posey Co.
Contractor sentenced for home improvement fraud in Posey Co.
Jovan Woods
EPD: Man who fled from police Friday arrested on multiple drug charges
EPD: Man swings sword at hospital security guard
EPD: Man swings sword at hospital security guard
EPD: Target on N. First Ave. experiences harassment Saturday