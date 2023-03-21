NCAA DII Elite Eight returns to Evansville for fourth straight season

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville is once again the host site of the NCAA Division two men’s basketball Elite Eight tournament. For the fourth straight season, the Ford Center will crown a champion.

The pool of teams includes No. 1 Nova Southeastern taking on No. 8 Missouri-St. Louis, No. 4 Cal San Bernardino versus No. 5 Lincoln Memorial, No. 2 West Liberty facing No. 7 New Haven, and No. 3 Black Hills State taking on No. 6 Minnesota Duluth.

“It’s always good when you’re one of eight teams still playing,” West Liberty men’s basketball coach Ben Howlett said. “Evansville does a great job hosting this event and our guys have had a great trip so far.”

”Been to Evansville many times,” New Haven men’s basketball coach Todd Hotaling said. “One thing: it’s Indiana, so Indiana means basketball. We’re excited to be here. The city has been really great. We’ve had the chance to walk around. The NCAA has been very great, so it’s been a great experience so far, hopefully an extended stay would be nice.”

The tournament begins Tuesday. The semifinals are Thursday, March 23 and the Championship will take place on Saturday, March 25.

