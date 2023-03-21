Polar Plunge
Police: Standoff suspect had gun in hand when he was shot

Name released of suspect
By Mitchell Carter and Jill Lyman
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police and the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office held a news conference to discuss the hours long standoff and shooting of a suspect that happened Monday on E. Missouri Street.

[VCSO: Suspect dies after 6 hour standoff in Evansville]

The coroner’s office says the man shot was 37-year-old Gary Youngblood.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

Police say Youngblood showed a gun several times during the negotiations and threatened to shoot officers.

They say the gun was still in his hand when he was shot. Police say it turned out to be an airsoft gun, but looked like a handgun.

We will update this story and have live reports tonight on 14 News.

