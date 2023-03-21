Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Lorraine Park hosts ‘Community Food Share’ event in Evansville

Lorraine Park hosts ‘Community Food Share’ event in Evansville
Lorraine Park hosts ‘Community Food Share’ event in Evansville
By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In Evansville, a “Community Food Share” event was held at Lorraine Park.

‘Feed Evansville’ received large donations of bread, fish, and other food items. After donating to local food pantries, they held this food share to pass out what remained.

Officials with Feed Evansville say they usually prepare to hand out 100 to 200 boxes of food, but today they received more people so it’s estimated they handed out closer to 250.

Feed Evansville Chair Lisa Vaughn says going out to the community is important because of the presence of food deserts in Evansville.

”So going out into the neighborhoods,” says Vaughn. “Making sure that people who might have low mobility or have hard time with vehicle transportation, things like that, can get to the food easier. So our neighborhood we have some people who are just walking up to receive their food baskets today and that is wonderful. That is what we are here to do. That’s why we are here to help.”

USDA states that forty percent of Vanderburgh County is in a food desert.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EPD: Target on N. First Ave. experiences harassment Saturday
(Left to Right) Jeremy Robinson, Andre Hart, Ray Pointer.
Gibbs Die Casting employees save team member’s life
Jovan Woods
EPD: Man who fled from police Friday arrested on multiple drug charges
4:30 p.m. coverage at Evansville standoff
VCSO: Suspect dies after 6 hour standoff in Evansville
Seth Walker and Mary Rhodes.
EPD: Two people arrested after stealing from CVS

Latest News

Evansville business owners raise concerns over noise ordinance revisions
Evansville business owner raises concerns over noise ordinance revisions
A program with Indiana University aims to address a shortage of doctors in southwest Indiana.
IU residency program aims to address tri-state doctor shortage
An early spring likely means early allergy flare-ups.
Allergists predict severe allergy season
Evansville City Council postpone vote on ordinance that could block pickleball courts
Evansville City Council postpone vote on ordinance that could block pickleball courts