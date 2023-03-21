Lorraine Park hosts ‘Community Food Share’ event in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In Evansville, a “Community Food Share” event was held at Lorraine Park.

‘Feed Evansville’ received large donations of bread, fish, and other food items. After donating to local food pantries, they held this food share to pass out what remained.

Officials with Feed Evansville say they usually prepare to hand out 100 to 200 boxes of food, but today they received more people so it’s estimated they handed out closer to 250.

Feed Evansville Chair Lisa Vaughn says going out to the community is important because of the presence of food deserts in Evansville.

”So going out into the neighborhoods,” says Vaughn. “Making sure that people who might have low mobility or have hard time with vehicle transportation, things like that, can get to the food easier. So our neighborhood we have some people who are just walking up to receive their food baskets today and that is wonderful. That is what we are here to do. That’s why we are here to help.”

USDA states that forty percent of Vanderburgh County is in a food desert.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.