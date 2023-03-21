Polar Plunge
Henderson woman convicted for Medicaid fraud

(MGN)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
KENUTCKY (WFIE) - Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron says an investigation by his Medicaid Fraud Unit led to the conviction of a Henderson woman.

38-year-old Carla Smith is accused of defrauding the Kentucky Medical Assistance Program, also known as Medicaid.

On March 13, Smith pleaded guilty to one count of Devising or Engaging in a Scheme to Defraud the Kentucky Medical Assistance Program over $300 or more (Class D Felony) and one count of Theft by Deception over $500 but less than $10,000 (Class D Felony).

On the same day, a Union County Judge sentenced Smith to a total of six years, five of which will be on probation.

Smith was also ordered to pay restitution of $6,016.60.

According to indictment, from March to May 2019, Smith provided false information to fraudulently obtain payment from the Kentucky Medical Assistance Program.

