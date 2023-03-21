GCSO: Man arrested after running while being served warrant

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A Gibson County man was arrested after the sheriff’s office says he ran from them.

According to a press release, that happened Monday just before 4 p.m.

Deputies say they went to Cory Henson’s house to serve a felony warrant.

The release shows when deputies knocked on the door and announced themselves, Henson ran out of the house and towards a wood line.

Officials say after a brief chase, deputies were able to catch and arrest Henson.

Henson was booked into the Gibson County Jail on an outstanding probation violation warrant, and a new charge of resisting law enforcement.

Cory Henson (Gibson County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.