Evansville business owner raises concerns over noise ordinance revisions

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Local business owners that play music outdoors are being faced with more noise restrictions in Evansville.

Revisions to a noise ordinance introduced in November was voted on back in February.

Bars, lounges and other businesses are not allowed to play loud music that can be heard outdoors after 10 p.m. on week days and after 11 p.m. on weekends.

Owner of Bokeh Lounge, Jessica Nuffer, says the business made a hefty investment in an outdoor patio for customers looking to enjoy their food and drinks with warm weather.

Nuffer says she’s worried the noise ordinance revision will hinder the business from making money from their future outdoor live music events.

”I’m just trying to figure out how we are having a change in the ordinance from what we had five years ago ‘cause I’ve not had one complaint that I’m aware of other than my neighbor and I turned it down for them,” said Nuffer. “ So, I’ve never had the police here. I was kind of wondering how many calls have been made? How many times the police have been out? How much its costing the city?”

As the ordinance currently stands, Evansville Police no longer have to follow a decibel system.

Nuffer says her lounge will start having live music on their back patio once the weather warms up.

