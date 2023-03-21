Duke Energy Indiana offering new relief measures to help low-income customers

INDIANA (WFIE) - More than $300,000 in financial assistance is available to Duke Energy Indiana customers who may be struggling to pay their energy bills.

The funding is made possible through Duke Energy’s Share the Light Fund, which brings together customers and communities to help individuals and families in need.

Officials say qualifying Duke Energy customers can receive up to a $300 credit annually on their account.

According to a release, Duke Energy works in partnership with the Indiana Community Action Association to distribute assistance funds. Customers should contact their local community action agency to see if they are eligible.

You can click here to find a listing of service providers by county.

They say customers will be able to easily make donations soon to the Share the Light Fund to help neighbors in need. Customers will be able to do so by rounding up their monthly bill amount to the nearest dollar.

A release shows that Duke Energy Indiana will also begin reducing the security deposit amount for customers eligible for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).

They also say in addition, when Indiana’s winter disconnection moratorium ends on March 15, LIHEAP-qualified customers carrying a past-due balance will be auto-enrolled in a special, extended installment plan. These new measures are the latest steps in a companywide effort to pair long-standing programs with creative, new approaches to assist customers and communities in need.

For those of you who would like to learn more, you can visit the Duke Energy website here.

