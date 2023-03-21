Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Dog reunited with owner after animal found nearly 2,500 miles away

Cincinnati Animal CARE helped reunite 4-year-old Sophie with her owner.
Cincinnati Animal CARE helped reunite 4-year-old Sophie with her owner.(Cincinnati Animal CARE)
By WXIX staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - A dog has been reunited with its original owner after being rehomed multiple times and moved thousands of miles away.

According to the Cincinnati Animal CARE, a 4-year-old dog named Sophie, with quite the travel record, was picked up in Walnut Hills on March 4 by a Hamilton County dog warden.

WXIX reports that Sophie used to hit the road with her California owner and truck driver named Jordan. The two would drive across the country but Sophie got rehomed because the company Jordan worked for implemented new policies that did not allow her on their trips.

Sophie ended up being rehomed multiple times which led her to various places in the county and eventually to Cincinnati.

Once the dog warden found Sophie the animal shelter team said they were able to scan her microchip. They discovered Jordan as the original owner and reunited the pair.

“Microchipping is the No. 1 way you can increase the odds of finding your pet,” the shelter shared. “It contains a unique barcode with all of the information needed to get your pet back home again.”

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4:30 p.m. coverage at Evansville standoff
VCSO: Suspect dies after 6 hour standoff in Evansville
Contractor sentenced for home improvement fraud in Posey Co.
Contractor sentenced for home improvement fraud in Posey Co.
Jovan Woods
EPD: Man who fled from police Friday arrested on multiple drug charges
Evansville business owners raise concerns over noise ordinance revisions
Evansville business owner raises concerns over noise ordinance revisions
Police looking for 3 men involved in armed robbery

Latest News

Bruce Mathews said his daughter received an abandoned vehicle notice for a car they sold years...
Family gets abandoned vehicle notice and fine for car they sold years ago
The square surrounding the Dubois County Courthouse is undergoing construction however, it's...
Improvements underway in downtown Jasper
Meeting between county and city governing bodies in Henderson Co., Ky.
Henderson city and county officials work to address opioid crisis
FILE - Gwyneth Paltrow arrives at the 26th annual ELLE Women in Hollywood Celebration at the...
Gwyneth Paltrow’s trial begins for Deer Valley ski crash