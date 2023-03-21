Polar Plunge
Deputies: Driver doing 95 mph on Lloyd Expressway caught with drugs and catalytic converter

File photo of a catalytic converter
By Jill Lyman
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Deputies say they spotted a car speeding late Monday night in the area of Fuquay and Pollack Ave.

They say they couldn’t keep up, but eventually paced it on the Lloyd Expressway at 95 mph.

Deputies say they pulled the car over, and could see the driver, Wyatt Derrico, with a metal smoking pipe.

He was detained, along with his passenger, Makaila Hess.

Deputies say Derrico told them he just drank three shots at a party.

They say he failed field sobriety tests, and had a BAC of .13.

During a search of the car, deputies say they found fentanyl, ecstasy, drug paraphernalia, a catalytic converter, and tools including a blow torch.

Derrico faces several charges, including drug possession, driving while intoxicated, and reckless driving.

Hess faces drug possession charges.

