Deaconess Health System announces new mask and visitation guidelines

By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Deaconess Health System announced Tuesday due to lower rates of respiratory infections among the community, masking guidelines are changing.

Deaconess officials say to protect more vulnerable patients receiving care in their hospitals and and clinics, they will continue to require masking in certain areas and limit visitors.

Deaconess is limiting visitation to reduce the spread of illness among patients and staff.

The new visitation policy will include that only two visitors will be permitted per adult inpatient at any give time during visiting hours.

Deaconess outpatients are now allowed to have two visitors with them.

Masking is not required by patients unless they have respiratory symptoms, however patients who are immunocompromised will be asked to wear a mask.

Visitors are asked to not visit Deaconess Hospitals if they feel ill or are experiencing respiratory symptoms.

According to Deaconess, appropriate isolation guidelines will remain in place for all visitors of patients who have respiratory illnesses.

For more information on the new Deaconess guidelines click here.

