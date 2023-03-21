Day 1 of NCAA DII Elite Eight basketball tournament begins

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville is once again the host site of the NCAA Division II Men’s Basketball tournament.

So far, two teams have clinched their spots in the Final Four, 2-seed West Liberty and 3-seed Black Hills State.

Both teams dominated their Elite Eight opponents today inside the Ford Center. They will square off in the semifinal matchup.

There will be two more games Tuesday night with the last game starting at 8:30 p.m.

This is the fourth year in a row that Evansville will be able to crown a champion inside this fabulous facility, and all of these teams want to be here until that game on Saturday.

