Crews respond after truck hits pole, building in Henderson

By Monica Watkins
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - First responders were called to the 1800 block of North Elm Street in Henderson after crews say a truck crashed into a building.

According to officials, a driver crashed his truck into a pole and then a nearby building early Tuesday morning.

Officials say damage to the building is minor.

At this time, it is unknown if anyone was hurt.

