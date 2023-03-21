Crews respond after truck hits pole, building in Henderson
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - First responders were called to the 1800 block of North Elm Street in Henderson after crews say a truck crashed into a building.
According to officials, a driver crashed his truck into a pole and then a nearby building early Tuesday morning.
Officials say damage to the building is minor.
At this time, it is unknown if anyone was hurt.
