Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Bosse boys basketball coach Shane Burkhart added to Indiana All-Star staff

Bosse boys basketball coach Shane Burkhart added to Indiana All-Star staff
By Tamar Sher
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Bosse boys basketball head coach Shane Burkhart was named a coach for the Indiana Boys Senior All-Star game.

Burkhart has led the Bulldogs to 250 wins in 15 seasons and is the winningest coach in Bosse boys basketball history.

The All-Star rosters will officially be set following the boys postseason tournament.

The Junior-Senior exhibition game is set for June 7 at a site to be announced.

Following the exhibition game, the Indiana All-Stars will take on the Kentucky All-Stars on June 9 at the Owensboro Sportscenter. They will then play at Gainbridge Fieldhouse June 10.

All three dates will be doubleheaders with the IndyStar Indiana girls’ All-Stars.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EPD: Target on N. First Ave. experiences harassment Saturday
(Left to Right) Jeremy Robinson, Andre Hart, Ray Pointer.
Gibbs Die Casting employees save team member’s life
Jovan Woods
EPD: Man who fled from police Friday arrested on multiple drug charges
4:30 p.m. coverage at Evansville standoff
Police calling for someone to come out of Evansville home
Seth Walker and Mary Rhodes.
EPD: Two people arrested after stealing from CVS

Latest News

Bosse boys basketball coach Shane Burkhart added to Indiana All-Star staff
Bosse boys basketball coach Shane Burkhart added to Indiana All-Star staff
H.S. Boys Lacrosse Highlights: Munster vs. Mater Dei
H.S. Boys Lacrosse Highlights: Munster vs. Mater Dei
H.S. Girls Lacrosse Highlights: Bishop Chatard vs. Memorial
H.S. Girls Lacrosse Highlights: Bishop Chatard vs. Memorial
H.S. Girls Lacrosse Highlights: Bishop Chatard vs. Memorial
H.S. Girls Lacrosse Highlights: Bishop Chatard vs. Memorial