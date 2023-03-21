Bosse boys basketball coach Shane Burkhart added to Indiana All-Star staff

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Bosse boys basketball head coach Shane Burkhart was named a coach for the Indiana Boys Senior All-Star game.

Burkhart has led the Bulldogs to 250 wins in 15 seasons and is the winningest coach in Bosse boys basketball history.

The All-Star rosters will officially be set following the boys postseason tournament.

The Junior-Senior exhibition game is set for June 7 at a site to be announced.

Following the exhibition game, the Indiana All-Stars will take on the Kentucky All-Stars on June 9 at the Owensboro Sportscenter. They will then play at Gainbridge Fieldhouse June 10.

All three dates will be doubleheaders with the IndyStar Indiana girls’ All-Stars.

