Another arrest made in illegal gambling investigation

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Another man named in one of the two illegal gambling investigations we told you about last week has been arrested.

41-year-old Mark “Nick” Edge was booked into jail Tuesday morning and is facing racketeering and gambling charges.

He’s accused, along with Edward Hill, of running illegal poker games from July 19, 2021, to April 5, 2022, at Bradford Park on Weinbach Ave.

Mark "Nick" Edge and Edward Hill (Vanderburgh County Jail)

Last week, we told you about that investigation, as well as another one at Sunset Plaza along Highway 41.

We’ll let you know if either investigation leads to any other arrests.

