On alert for heavy rainfall, flooding on Thursday and Friday

WFIE Alert Day
WFIE Alert Day(WFIE)
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -The big weather event for the week will arrive on Thursday and Friday.  Several rounds of showers and storms will move over the same region and could drop 2-3″ of rainfall.  We will be at risk for street flooding and possible river flooding by early next week.    In the short term, scattered showers will move through the Tri-State on Tuesday night and early Wednesday.   Highs on Wednesday will climb into the lower 60s.   South winds will pick up on Thursday and nudge the temperature into the lower 70s.   Lots of Gulf moisture will flow in and set the stage for soaking rainfall.  Rain should taper off by early Saturday.  Temps will drop back to near 60 over the weekend.

