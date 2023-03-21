Aces Baseball’s Schultz named MVC Pitcher of the Week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Evansville junior pitcher Donovan Schultz (Kimberly, Wis./Kimberly) has been named the Missouri Valley Conference Pitcher of the Week after a dominating performance in UE’s 6-4 victory over Big Ten member Purdue on Sunday afternoon.

Schultz tossed six shutout innings on Sunday to earn his third victory in a row on the mound. He held a Purdue offense, which entered the weekend series ranked 31st in the country in scoring at 8.9 runs per game, to just four singles and five total base runners in the six-inning outing. Schultz did not allow a runner past second base on the afternoon, and allowed only three men to reach scoring position overall. He equaled a career-high with eight strikeouts, while only six balls left the infield against him on the afternoon.

Schultz also did not allow an earned run for his third-straight start, and he extended his scoreless inning streak to 14.1 IP overall. With the victory on Sunday, Schultz improved to 3-1 with a 2.67 ERA on the year for UE. He has held opposing teams to a .159 batting average against this year, and he ranks 29th nationally in fewest hits allowed per nine innings (4.67).

With Sunday’s victory over Purdue, Evansville improved to 12-7 overall and the Purple Aces have won five games in a row and 12 out of 14 overall. UE will now hit the road this week for four games, starting on Wednesday at Southern Illinois-Edwardsville. First-pitch is set for 5 p.m.

