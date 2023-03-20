Polar Plunge
Virtual project update for Section 1 of I-69 ORX planned for early April

(14 News)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials say due to construction ramping up, a virtual project update for Section 1 of the I-69 Ohio River Crossing (ORX) is planned for early next month.

According to a release, it will offer an opportunity for attendees to hear from the Project Team and learn more about progress to date and work ahead.

They say the virtual update will be held Monday, April 3 at 6 p.m. on Microsoft Teams.

To register for the meeting, you can do so here.

Officials say the project team will preview an upcoming traffic shift on US 41, highlight work planned for the upcoming year, and share progress made in Henderson.

Meeting materials, including a recording of the update, will be posted on the project website.

According to a release, I-69 ORX is divided into three sections for construction. I-69 ORX Section 1 focuses on improvements in Henderson and extends from KY 425 to US 60. It includes an extension of over six miles of I-69, new interchanges with US 41 and US 60 and a reconstructed KY 351 interchange.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is overseeing the Section 1 project.

Officials say construction started in summer 2022 and is expected to continue through 2025.

