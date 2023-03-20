USI Baseball drops series finale to Murray State

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Baseball lost the three-game series to Murray State University, falling in the series finale, 13-3, Sunday afternoon in Murray, Kentucky. USI watched its record go to 7-13, while Murray State goes to 10-10.

The Screaming Eagles were in a hole early in the game, surrendering two in the first, four the third, and one in the fifth to trail, 7-0. USI cut into the deficit, 7-2, in the top of the sixth with a two-run frame.

USI junior left-fielder Drew Taylor (Jeffersonville, Indiana) pushed the Eagles’ first run of the game across the plate with a RBI-single to left that scored junior designated hitter Ren Tachioka (Japan). The Eagles cut the margin to five, 7-2, when junior right-fielder Steven Molinet (Elberfeld, Indiana) picked up a RBI with a bases-loaded walk.

USI missed a golden opportunity in the sixth, getting only the two runs after loading the bases with one out.

The Racers would respond with four in the bottom of sixth and two in the seventh to put the 13-3 final out of reach. USI scored its final tally of the game in the top of the seventh when senior centerfielder Evan Kahre (Evansville, Indiana) scored on a sacrifice fly by freshman shortstop Caleb Niehaus (Newburgh, Indiana).

On the mound, freshman left-hander Will Kiesel (Wadesville, Indiana) started and took the loss for the Eagles. Kiesel (0-1) allowed six runs on four hits and six walks, while striking out two in 2.2 innings of work.

Up Next for the Eagles:

Following today’s series finale at Murray, USI remains on the road and will make a visit to Belmont University Tuesday for a 4 p.m. contest. The Eagles are 0-2 all-time Bruins, falling in 1976, 12-5 and in 1980, 5-2.

Belmont goes to 11-11 after completing a home series sweep of Lindenwood University, 3-0, today.

fter the visit to Belmont, USI opens Ohio Valley Conference play March 24-26 when it hosts Morehead State University for a three-game set. First pitch for the series opener Friday is 6 p.m.

