Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

TSA officers stop woman from bringing loaded gun on plane

Police in Virginia removed the gun and cited the woman on state charges. She also faces a...
Police in Virginia removed the gun and cited the woman on state charges. She also faces a financial civil penalty for bringing a gun to a TSA security checkpoint.(TSA)
By Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORFOLK, Va. (Gray News) – Transportation Security Administration officers at Norfolk International Airport stopped a woman from bringing a loaded 9mm handgun on her flight Friday.

According to a news release, the x-ray unit alerted agents to have a closer inspection of her carry-on bag.

Police in Virginia removed the gun and cited the woman on state charges. She also faces a financial civil penalty for bringing a gun to a TSA security checkpoint.

TSA said the penalty for carrying weapons recently increased to a maximum of $15,000.

“Friday marked the seventh gun that our officers in Norfolk have prevented from being carried onto a flight so far this young year,” said Robin “Chuck” Burke, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport.

TSA reports that 6,542 firearms were caught in 2022 at airport security checkpoints nationwide, and 88% of those guns were loaded.

Passengers are only permitted to fly with firearms in checked baggage. Firearms must be unloaded then packed in a hard-sided locked case. The locked case must be taken to the airline check-in counter to be declared, TSA explained.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EPD: Target on N. First Ave. experiences harassment Saturday
(Left to Right) Jeremy Robinson, Andre Hart, Ray Pointer.
Gibbs Die Casting employees save team member’s life
Jovan Woods
EPD: Man who fled from police Friday arrested on multiple drug charges
Seth Walker and Mary Rhodes.
EPD: Two people arrested after stealing from CVS
William Simmons Jr. and Tevyn Stevison
EPD: Two Evansville natives arrested on multiple drug charges

Latest News

A 9-year-old boy, the sixth person in the SUV, was the only survivor.
Teen driver in crash that killed 5 children had no license, officials say
Brian Eckman
Man accused of shooting Union Co. Deputy in court Monday
They were the third group of Oath Keepers members and associates to be tried on serious charges...
4 guilty of conspiracy in latest Oath Keepers Jan. 6 trial
Owensboro Health uses inflatable colon to help raise awareness to colon cancer
Owensboro Health uses inflatable colon to help raise awareness to colon cancer
French journalist Olivier Dubois, left, and American aid worker Jeffery Woodke, center, arrive...
US aid worker and French journalist freed in West Africa