Traffic Alert: Lanes set to be closed on Veterans Memorial Parkway

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Transportation says crews will put lane restrictions in place on Veterans Memorial Parkway in Evansville.

Beginning on or around Monday, April 3, crews will restrict the east and west bound driving lanes.

It will be between Water Works Road and the entrance and off ramps near Kentucky Avenue.

Crews will be doing some lighting work.

It’s expected to last through the end of April.

During restrictions a 50 mph work zone speed limit will be in place. Both lanes will have a width restriction of 14 feet.

INDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert near crews.

