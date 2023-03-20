Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Several Evansville homes under boil advisory after water pipe bursts

Several Evansville homes under boil advisory after water pipe bursts
By Monica Watkins
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 7:45 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Several homes near Barker and Virginia Street are under a boil advisory after a water pipe burst Thursday evening.

A video shared by a viewer shows water going through the roadways near those homes.

The Evansville Water and Sewer Utility’s map shows multiple homes are in an active precautionary boil advisory.

During the advisory, water officials say to boil all cooking and drinking water for at least five minutes.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seth Walker and Mary Rhodes.
EPD: Two people arrested after stealing from CVS
(Left to Right) Jeremy Robinson, Andre Hart, Ray Pointer.
Gibbs Die Casting employees save team member’s life
William Simmons Jr. and Tevyn Stevison
EPD: Two Evansville natives arrested on multiple drug charges
EPD: Target on N. First Ave. experiences harassment Saturday
Montana Beard
EPD: Woman arrested on drug charges after crashing vehicle into building

Latest News

Several Evansville homes under boil advisory after water pipe bursts
Several Evansville homes under boil advisory after water pipe bursts
3/20 Monday Sunrise Headlines
Monday Sunrise Headlines
3/20 Monday Sunrise Headlines
3/20 Monday Sunrise Headlines
‘Coffee with a Deputy’ happening in Darmstadt on Monday
‘Coffee with a Deputy’ happening in Darmstadt on Monday