Several Evansville homes under boil advisory after water pipe bursts

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Several homes near Barker and Virginia Street are under a boil advisory after a water pipe burst Thursday evening.

A video shared by a viewer shows water going through the roadways near those homes.

The Evansville Water and Sewer Utility’s map shows multiple homes are in an active precautionary boil advisory.

During the advisory, water officials say to boil all cooking and drinking water for at least five minutes.

