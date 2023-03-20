Resurfacing work starting on KY 500 and KY 456 in Daviess Co.

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Crews will be out doing resurfacing work this week in Daviess County.

The areas are:

KY 456 - from KY 500 KY extending East to KY 56 (MP 3.392), 3.30 miles of asphalt resurfacing.

KY 500/St. Joseph Curdsville Road - from KY 56 extending North to the end of state maintenance MP (MP 3.180) a distance of 3.180.

There will be lane closures and flaggers on site for traffic control.

The work on each route will last about one day.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.