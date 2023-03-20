Polar Plunge
Resurfacing work starting on KY 500 and KY 456 in Daviess Co.

Road work generic
Road work generic(MGN)
By WFIE Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Crews will be out doing resurfacing work this week in Daviess County.

The areas are:

  • KY 456 - from KY 500 KY extending East to KY 56 (MP 3.392), 3.30 miles of asphalt resurfacing.
  • KY 500/St. Joseph Curdsville Road - from KY 56 extending North to the end of state maintenance MP (MP 3.180) a distance of 3.180.

There will be lane closures and flaggers on site for traffic control.

The work on each route will last about one day.

Local organizations teaming up to provide free haircuts for students
