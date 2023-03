EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police are at a scene in the area of Heidelbach Ave. and Missouri Street in Evansville.

Our crew arrived on scene around 1:45 p.m.

They can see officers with guns pointed at a house, and they are calling on megaphone for someone to come out.

We’ll keep you updated.

Police on scene in area of Heidelbach and Missouri (WFIE)

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.