Owensboro women’s philanthropy group donates $15K to Empowerment Academy
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 8:09 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A long-term housing facility could be coming soon in Owensboro.
The Empowerment Academy received a $15,000 donation from the Owensboro Women Living Socially, or OWLS.
That money goes towards the Homelessness to Hope Capital Campaign, which is seeking to build that long-term housing for the homeless.
Construction is expected to be finished on that housing after their funding goal is reached.
