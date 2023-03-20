Polar Plunge
Owensboro women’s philanthropy group donates $15K to Empowerment Academy(Source: Owensboro Empowerment Academy)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 8:09 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A long-term housing facility could be coming soon in Owensboro.

The Empowerment Academy received a $15,000 donation from the Owensboro Women Living Socially, or OWLS.

That money goes towards the Homelessness to Hope Capital Campaign, which is seeking to build that long-term housing for the homeless.

Construction is expected to be finished on that housing after their funding goal is reached.

