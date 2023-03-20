Polar Plunge
Owensboro road to close for sewer repairs Tuesday

(DJ Jones)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The City of Owensboro announced that Wesleyan Place in Owensboro will close due to sewer repairs.

According to a press release, RWRA will close Wesleyan Place from Eastern Parkway to Tanglewood Drive starting Tuesday.

Officials say work is expected to last one week as long as there are no delays or inclement weather.

The press release states that traffic will be detoured during the road closure.

Officials urge drivers to be cautious and pay attention while driving in the area.

