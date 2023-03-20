Owensboro Health uses inflatable colon to help raise awareness to colon cancer

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Health is partnering with the Kentucky Cancer Program by using an inflatable colon to help raise awareness to colon cancer.

The Incredible Colon, a 20-foot inflatable colon replica, will return to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital as part of the cancer awareness event.

According to a press release, the exhibit was last on display at the hospital in March of 2020 as part of the same effort to raise awareness to colon cancer.

Officials say out of the top 10 cancers in Daviess County, colon cancer is ranked fifth in new cases and second in deaths in Daviess County.

“These deaths could be greatly reduced if individuals were getting their age-appropriate screening in a timely manner,” Tim Laugh, Director of Owensboro Health Mitchell Memorial Cancer Center, said. “Lung and colon cancers often go undetected since cancer symptoms do not present early. When patients present with symptoms, it is typically in the late stages when cancer is harder to cure. Screenings help by catching cancer early when it can be cured.”

The Incredible Colon exhibit, which is free and open to the public, will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, March 29.

Visitors to the exhibit will be able to do the following:

● Walk through the colon model

● Learn how the colon works

● Learn how colorectal cancer screening can prevent cancer entirely or catch it early, improving chances of survival

● Ask an expert about ways to improve and maintain digestive health

“Events like this are important for a number of reasons,” Laugh said. “It creates awareness, provides education and encourages participants to sign-up for screenings.”

Inflatable colon coming back to Owensboro Health (Owensboro Health)

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.