Owensboro accepting rental, business assistance COVID-19 applications

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro city officials say they are now accepting rental and business assistance COVID-19 applications.

They say it’s how the city is spending the CARES Act funding.

Businesses eligible can get $2,500 grants and people can get up to three months rent assistance.

For those who are interested, you can find more information here.

