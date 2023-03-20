Owensboro accepting rental, business assistance COVID-19 applications
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro city officials say they are now accepting rental and business assistance COVID-19 applications.
They say it’s how the city is spending the CARES Act funding.
Businesses eligible can get $2,500 grants and people can get up to three months rent assistance.
For those who are interested, you can find more information here.
Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.