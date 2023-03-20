Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

New trial date set for former youth baseball leader

Eric Cooper arrested in Aug. 2022
Eric Cooper arrested in Aug. 2022
By Jill Lyman
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The jury trial has been moved for the man accused of stealing thousands of dollars from a youth sports team.

Back in August, Evansville police arrested Eric Cooper.

This was after a 14 News investigation aired regarding Evansville South Baseball’s popcorn fundraiser.

[Previous Story: President of Evansville South Baseball League arrested following popcorn incident]

As well as an investigation into the financial history of the league by Evansville’s financial crimes detective.

[Previous Story: Police: Over $6k stolen from children’s baseball league, 2 people arrested]

An affidavit showed more than $6,000 was stolen at the league, some of which was used at ATMs and gas stations in Evansville, Bally’s Casino and the business Cooper owns.

His wife, Heather Buckman Cooper, was also arrested.

Court records show Eric Cooper’s jury trial was set to start Monday, but is now set for July 24.

Eric Cooper
Eric Cooper(Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seth Walker and Mary Rhodes.
EPD: Two people arrested after stealing from CVS
(Left to Right) Jeremy Robinson, Andre Hart, Ray Pointer.
Gibbs Die Casting employees save team member’s life
William Simmons Jr. and Tevyn Stevison
EPD: Two Evansville natives arrested on multiple drug charges
EPD: Target on N. First Ave. experiences harassment Saturday
Montana Beard
EPD: Woman arrested on drug charges after crashing vehicle into building

Latest News

Jackson Browne to make stop at Victory Theatre in upcoming tour
Jackson Browne to make stop at Victory Theatre in upcoming tour
WFIE Traffic Alert
Traffic Alert: Lanes set to be closed on Veterans Memorial Parkway
Comic and Toy Con coming to Owensboro
INDOT announces $127.6 million in federal transportation funding