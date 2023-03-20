New trial date set for former youth baseball leader

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The jury trial has been moved for the man accused of stealing thousands of dollars from a youth sports team.

Back in August, Evansville police arrested Eric Cooper.

This was after a 14 News investigation aired regarding Evansville South Baseball’s popcorn fundraiser.

As well as an investigation into the financial history of the league by Evansville’s financial crimes detective.

An affidavit showed more than $6,000 was stolen at the league, some of which was used at ATMs and gas stations in Evansville, Bally’s Casino and the business Cooper owns.

His wife, Heather Buckman Cooper, was also arrested.

Court records show Eric Cooper’s jury trial was set to start Monday, but is now set for July 24.

