3/20 Monday Sunrise Headlines
By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 5:14 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
(WFIE) - In McLean County, deputies have released the name of the person killed in a crash late last week.

They say it all started when the tank on the back of a truck came loose.

In Union County, the deputy shot while responding to a call is now out of the hospital.

The sheriff says the suspected shooter is still in the hospital.

The bill that is being called “Anti-Trans” is now heading to Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear’s desk.

He says he will veto it, but Republicans say it won’t end there.

New video Monday morning shows the aftermath of a burst water pipe in Evansville.

Now some residents are being asked to boil their water before they use it.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

