Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Man faces murder charges in wife’s poisoning death

Police say 45-year-old James Toliver Craig was arrested and booked on charges of first-degree...
Police say 45-year-old James Toliver Craig was arrested and booked on charges of first-degree murder in relation to the death of his wife.(Source: Aurora Police Department via Facebook)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) - A Colorado man suspected of poisoning his wife has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder.

The Aurora man, identified as 45-year-old James Toliver Craig, was arrested and booked into jail early Sunday, the Aurora Police Department said.

The arrest came four days after the suspect, a dentist, drove his 43-year-old wife to a hospital because she was complaining of headaches and dizziness, police said.

The woman’s condition rapidly deteriorated and she was declared brain dead a short time later. Doctors removed her from life support early Sunday morning, police said.

Police say there was suspicion regarding the victim’s “sudden illness and death.” An investigation by Major Crimes Homicide Unit detectives revealed she was poisoned.

Aurora Police Division Chief Mark Hildebrand said in a statement that it was a “heinous, complex and calculated murder” but did not release further details.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

Seth Walker and Mary Rhodes.
EPD: Two people arrested after stealing from CVS
(Left to Right) Jeremy Robinson, Andre Hart, Ray Pointer.
Gibbs Die Casting employees save team member’s life
William Simmons Jr. and Tevyn Stevison
EPD: Two Evansville natives arrested on multiple drug charges
EPD: Target on N. First Ave. experiences harassment Saturday
Montana Beard
EPD: Woman arrested on drug charges after crashing vehicle into building

Latest News

Mississippi guard Angel Baker, left, and Stanford forward Cameron Brink, right, vie for the...
Ole Miss stuns Stanford, reaches first Sweet 16 in 16 years
‘Coffee with a Deputy’ happening in Darmstadt on Monday
‘Coffee with a Deputy’ happening in Darmstadt on Monday
Sultan’s Run Golf Club set to host 2023 Senior LPGA Championship
Sultan’s Run Golf Club set to host 2023 Senior LPGA Championship
North Korea views the U.S.-South Korean military drills as a practice to launch an invasion,...
North Korea: Latest missile simulated nuclear counterattack