Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Man accused of shooting Union Co. Deputy in court Monday

Brian Eckman
Brian Eckman(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The man accused of shooting Union Deputy Jackie Carver was in court in Vanderburgh County on Monday.

49-year-old Brian Eckman had been in an Evansville hospital, but was released and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail Saturday.

Court records show he waived extradition back to Kentucky.

Another hearing is now set for April 10.

Authorities say they were called to an area on Kentucky Highway 871, just a few miles west of Uniontown, last Thursday night.

Deputies were told there was a suicidal person, and when they arrived, they say Eckman put a gun a deputy’s face.

During an exchange of gunfire, Eckman was hit, as well as Deputy Carver.

Officials say his injuries are also not life threatening.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EPD: Target on N. First Ave. experiences harassment Saturday
(Left to Right) Jeremy Robinson, Andre Hart, Ray Pointer.
Gibbs Die Casting employees save team member’s life
Jovan Woods
EPD: Man who fled from police Friday arrested on multiple drug charges
Seth Walker and Mary Rhodes.
EPD: Two people arrested after stealing from CVS
William Simmons Jr. and Tevyn Stevison
EPD: Two Evansville natives arrested on multiple drug charges

Latest News

View of Niagra field fire from Newburgh
Crews work two field fires in Henderson Co.
Owensboro Health uses inflatable colon to help raise awareness to colon cancer
Owensboro Health uses inflatable colon to help raise awareness to colon cancer
Owensboro road to close for sewer repairs Tuesday
Lineup announced for Summer Concert Series in Madisonville