Man accused of shooting Union Co. Deputy in court Monday

UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The man accused of shooting Union Deputy Jackie Carver was in court in Vanderburgh County on Monday.

49-year-old Brian Eckman had been in an Evansville hospital, but was released and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail Saturday.

Court records show he waived extradition back to Kentucky.

Another hearing is now set for April 10.

Authorities say they were called to an area on Kentucky Highway 871, just a few miles west of Uniontown, last Thursday night.

Deputies were told there was a suicidal person, and when they arrived, they say Eckman put a gun a deputy’s face.

During an exchange of gunfire, Eckman was hit, as well as Deputy Carver.

Officials say his injuries are also not life threatening.

