Local organizations teaming up to provide free haircuts for students

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two Evansville organizations are teaming up to give kids access to free haircuts.

Young and Established founder Courtney Johnson says he’ll be partnering with The Dapper Man’s Parlor, and the two organizations will be bringing barbers to local schools once a month.

Johnson says the program starts in April, and their first stop will be McGary Middle School.

