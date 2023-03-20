Polar Plunge
Lineup announced for Summer Concert Series in Madisonville

By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The City of Madisonville has announced their performance lineup for the 2023 Summer Concert Series.

According to a press release, the concerts will take place on select Saturday nights on the First United Bank and Trust Plaza stage in downtown Madisonville.

Officials say the Plaza will have food trucks, a beer garden, and other venders each night of the series.

Admission is free and the event entertainment will begin each night at 6:30 p.m.

For more information on this event you can visit the Madisonville, Ky Events Facebook page.

The 2023 Madisonville Summer Concert Series lineup will include:

  • July 15
    • The Zach Ashby Bank with Myles Gee on
  • July 29
    • Mae Estes with A Barber, A Baker, and A Heartbreaker
  • August 12
    • The Xtraordinary Gentlemen and Zocephus & Funknasty
  • August 12
    • Kelsey Hart with Dakota Hayden
  • September 9
    • Cynthia Murray & The End Times with Mollie Garrigan Robinson
  • September 23
    • Felix & Fingers Dueling Pianos

