Ky. Wesleyan Baseball takes first two games of series against Lake Erie

OWENSBORO, KY. (WFIE) - Josh Tucker and Evan Oakley each pitched extremely strong games to lead Wesleyan to 3-1 and 7-0 victories over Lake Erie on Sunday. Tucker and Oakley allowed a combined seven hits and just one run in 13 innings of work.

Game One

It was a low scoring opening game, as the teams managed just four runs on 17 combined hits. KWC got on the board first, with Cameron Langston hitting an RBI single to score Aric Lyons in the second inning. Lake Erie pulled one back in the third inning, but Langston and Lyons connected again in the fourth, as another Langston RBI scored Lyons to put the Panthers up 2-1. The Langston and Lyons show continued in the sixth, as Langston scored Lyons for the third time on a single to center, putting KWC up 3-1. Cade Moore came and shut the Storm down in the final inning to secure the victory.

Cameron Langston went 3-for-4 with three RBI’s, while Aric Lyons went 1-for-3 with three runs scored.

Josh Tucker (2-2) struck out a career high 12 and allowed just one run on five hits in the win. Cade Moore recorded his second save of the year.

Game Two

The bats were hot early in game two, as the Panthers scored five of their seven runs in the first two innings. Jaret Humphrey started things in the first inning with an RBI single to score Kyle Werries. Sammy Rowan then got the second inning started with a bang, smashing a home run to centerfield to make it 2-0. A few batters later, the dynamic duo of Cameron Langston and Aric Lyons linked up again, with Langston hitting an RBI single to score Lyons and give Wesleyan a 3-0 advantage. Two more runs crossed the plate thanks to a throwing error by the LEC catcher, and Wesleyan led 5-0 after two.

Kentucky Wesleyan padded their lead with a Sammy Rowan run in the fifth, Justin Lauersdorf hit a sacrifice fly in the seventh to score TJ Williams for the final run of the game.

Aric Lyons went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored, while Sammy Rowan went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI.

Evan Oakley (2-1) shut the Storm down, allowing just two hits in six innings of work, all while striking out eight.

Kentucky Wesleyan will take on the Storm tomorrow in the second half of their four-game series. First pitch is set for 12 p.m. CT.

