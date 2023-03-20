Jackson Browne to make stop at Victory Theatre in upcoming tour

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Singer-songwriter Jackson Browne has announced his 2023 summer tour with a stop in Evansville.

According to a release, those dates will run from June through early August, performing songs spanning the length of his career.

Officials say general tickets will go on sale Friday, March 24 at 10 a.m.

For those who are interested, presale, fan and VIP ticket information is available at jacksonbrowne.com.

You can view a full list of tour dates for Jackson Browne below.

Jackson Browne SUMMER TOUR:

JUNE

June 3 – Columbus, OH @ Palace Theatre

June 4 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Benedum Center for the Performing Arts

June 6 – Akron, OH @ Akron Civic Theatre

June 7 – Toledo, OH @ Stranahan Theater

June 9 – Springfield, IL @ UIS Performing Arts Center

June 10 – Louisville, KY @ The Louisville Palace Theatre

June 12 – Springfield, MO @ MSU - Juanita K. Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts

June 13 – Omaha, NE @ Orpheum Theater

June 15 – Madison, WI @ The Orpheum Theater

June 16 – Evansville, IN @ Victory Theatre

June 18 – Nashville, TN @ Grand Ole Opry June 19 – Nashville, IN @ Brown County Music Center

JULY

July 14 – El Paso, TX @ Abraham Chavez Theatre

July 15 – Midland, TX @ Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center

July 18 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

July 19 – Grand Prairie, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie

July 21 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre

July 22 – New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre

July 25 – Mobile, AL @ Saenger Theatre

July 26 – Birmingham, AL @ Alabama Theatre

July 28 – Jacksonville, FL @ Jacksonville Center for the Perf. Arts | Moran Theater

July 29 – Orlando, FL @ Walt Disney Theater

AUGUST

August 1 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center for the Perf. Arts

August 2 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

