Jackson Browne to make stop at Victory Theatre in upcoming tour
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Singer-songwriter Jackson Browne has announced his 2023 summer tour with a stop in Evansville.
According to a release, those dates will run from June through early August, performing songs spanning the length of his career.
Officials say general tickets will go on sale Friday, March 24 at 10 a.m.
For those who are interested, presale, fan and VIP ticket information is available at jacksonbrowne.com.
You can view a full list of tour dates for Jackson Browne below.
Jackson Browne SUMMER TOUR:
JUNE
- June 3 – Columbus, OH @ Palace Theatre
- June 4 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Benedum Center for the Performing Arts
- June 6 – Akron, OH @ Akron Civic Theatre
- June 7 – Toledo, OH @ Stranahan Theater
- June 9 – Springfield, IL @ UIS Performing Arts Center
- June 10 – Louisville, KY @ The Louisville Palace Theatre
- June 12 – Springfield, MO @ MSU - Juanita K. Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts
- June 13 – Omaha, NE @ Orpheum Theater
- June 15 – Madison, WI @ The Orpheum Theater
- June 16 – Evansville, IN @ Victory Theatre
- June 18 – Nashville, TN @ Grand Ole Opry June 19 – Nashville, IN @ Brown County Music Center
JULY
- July 14 – El Paso, TX @ Abraham Chavez Theatre
- July 15 – Midland, TX @ Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center
- July 18 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater
- July 19 – Grand Prairie, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie
- July 21 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre
- July 22 – New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre
- July 25 – Mobile, AL @ Saenger Theatre
- July 26 – Birmingham, AL @ Alabama Theatre
- July 28 – Jacksonville, FL @ Jacksonville Center for the Perf. Arts | Moran Theater
- July 29 – Orlando, FL @ Walt Disney Theater
AUGUST
- August 1 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center for the Perf. Arts
- August 2 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall
Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.