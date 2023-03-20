INDOT announces $127.6 million in federal transportation funding

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Transportation announced on Monday that $127.6 million in federal transportation funding is being awarded to 38 cities, towns, and counties across rural Indiana.

According to a release, the funding is to invest in local road and bridge improvements, as well as sidewalk and trail projects.

Of those funds, $1,262,400.00 will be used in Spencer County on 100E (Old US 231) from 1000N to SR62. $2,845,708.00 will also be used for a project in Jasper located along Mill Street North from 30th Street to 36th Street, $3,828,000.00 will be used in Posey County from E 10th Street to E. Grant Street along Mulberry Street, and in Tell City $1,331,701.85 will be used for sidewalk and ADA improvements along Tell Street from 12th (SR66) to Main Street.

A release shows for this latest round of funding, local communities will design, develop and purchase land for projects that would be bid during the fiscal year beginning July 2027. While the funds awarded now are dedicated to construction, INDOT will financially participate in design, engineering, and right-of-way acquisition components for some projects.

A list of all communities receiving funds can be found here.

