Indiana Women’s Basketball set to face Miami, Fla. in round of 32

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A trip to the Greenville regional is on the line when top seed Indiana faces 9 seed Miami (FL) in NCAA second round action on Monday night inside Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. The game is set for an 8 p.m. ET tip.

GAME DAY INFO

#2/2 (1) Indiana (28-3) vs. (9) Miami (FL) (20-12)

Monday, March 20, 2023 • 11:30 a.m. ET

Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall • Bloomington, Ind.

Broadcast: ESPN2 (Brenda VanLengen, Holly Warlick)

Radio: WHCC 105.1 FM (Austin Render)

Live Stats: NCAA.com

ABOUT THE COACHES

Indiana

Teri Moren -- Career Record: 399-222 (20th Season) -- Indiana Record: 200-92 (9th Season)

Miami (FL)

Katie Meier -- Career Record: 417-268 (22nd Season) -- Miami (FL) Record: 341-223 (18th Season)

ABOUT THE HURRICANES

Miami advances to the round of 32 for the second-straight year as it overcame a 17-point deficit to defeat Oklahoma State on Saturday. They finished sixth in the ACC this season and are led by senior Haley Cavinder leads the Canes with 12.8 points per outing. Miami averages 70.5 points per game and shoot 43.4 percent from the floor.

SERIES HISTORY

Indiana leads 3-2

LAST MEETING

11/21/21 - W, 53-51 (Nassau, Bahamas)

NOTES

Indiana holds an overall 9-8 record in eight all-time tournament appearances. The Hoosiers have now made four consecutive tournaments dating back to 2018-19. Ninth year head coach Teri Moren is 8-4 all-time in the Big Dance.

The Hoosiers are coming off a Sweet Sixteen appearance in 2021-22 and an Elite Eight berth in 2020-21. Indiana has advanced to the round of 32 in each of Teri Moren’s five appearances in the postseason tournament.

They advance to the second round after a decisive win over 16-seed Tennessee Tech on Saturday, 77-47. Junior guard Sydney Parrish scored 19 points and graduate student guard Grace Berger added 17 points as the Hoosiers shot 58 percent from the floor in the win.

The 30-point victory was the largest by an IU team in an NCAA Tournament game and marked the second-largest margin of victory over a tournament foe

Holmes and Berger are making their third-straight NCAA Tournament appearance together, holding a 6-2 overall record in the Big Dance. Between the two all-time, they have combined for 261 career games played, including 201 career starts. They have each reached the 1,800-career point mark, combining for 3,645 points in their careers.

UP NEXT

Monday’s winner advances to the regional semifinal in Greenville, SC which is set for Friday, March 24 with time and TV designations to be determined.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.