Evansville City Council to vote on ordinance that could block pickleball courts

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville City Council is set to vote on an ordinance that would require approval for new projects within a certain boundary at Wesselman Park from the city council.

Officials say if the ordinance is passed, it could put a pause on the proposed pickleball courts at the park.

We will update you as this story continues to develop.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.