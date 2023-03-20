Evansville City Council to vote on ordinance that could block pickleball courts
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville City Council is set to vote on an ordinance that would require approval for new projects within a certain boundary at Wesselman Park from the city council.
Officials say if the ordinance is passed, it could put a pause on the proposed pickleball courts at the park.
