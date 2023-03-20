EPD: Man swings sword at hospital security guard

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man is facing several charges after police say he threatened a Deaconess Midtown security guard with a samurai sword.

Officers say Daniel Lawrence busted out the windshield of a Posey County EMS ambulance around 1:20 a.m. Monday.

They say he’s then seen on security video swinging a sword around outside the hospital entrance, hitting the walls and the door.

Police say he yelled “Come on and get me. I have a sword. Come on!”

They say as he advanced toward the security guard, the guard pulled his gun.

Officers say when they arrived, Lawrence tried to run. They say he tripped, fell, and dropped his sword.

Police say they shined their lights at him so he couldn’t see to pick up the sword.

He was then taken into custody.

Lawrence is charged with intimidation, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, resisting law enforcement, and criminal mischief.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.