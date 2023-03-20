Polar Plunge
EFD: 3 dogs die in Evansville house fire started by space heater

(14 News)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Firefighters were called to a home early Sunday afternoon.

It broke out in the 600 block of E. Chandler Ave.

Officials say people inside the home called 911 after they smelled smoke and noticed smoke coming from the second floor.

Fire crews were able to quickly get out the fire, which was at the top of the stairs.

It had spread to the ceiling between the second floor and the attic, which took more time to access and extinguish.

Fire Investigators say this was an accidental fire caused by an electric space heater.

The Red Cross was called to help.

Officials say no people were hurt, but two adults, four children, and several cats and dogs are displaced.

They say three dogs died of smoke inhalation.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

