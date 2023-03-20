Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Daviess Co. man facing multiple charges after brief chase

Money, guns, drugs found after chase in Daviess County.
Money, guns, drugs found after chase in Daviess County.(Daviess County Sheriff's Office)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A man who was wanted on multiple felony warrants has been arrested.

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says that man is 23-year-old Shai Sheriff.

According to a press release, Sheriff was found at Five Star on West Parrish Avenue.

Officers say when they tried to speak to Sheriff, he attempted to drive away, and in the process hit multiple cars parked at Five Star including a DCSO patrol car and KSP patrol car.

DCSO says Sheriff then drove aggressively toward law enforcement who were on foot. Those officers were able to move and avoid being hit by the car.

Officials say Sheriff drove away until his vehicle stopped in the 1700 block of Parrish Plaza Drive. After his vehicle stopped, he then ran away.

According to a release, Sheriff was caught quickly and arrested after a brief chase in a field west of Parrish Plaza Drive.

DCSO officials say Sheriff was in possession of two guns, a large quantity of money, trafficking amounts of meth, marijuana, cocaine and fentanyl.

Sheriff was booked into the Daviess County Detention Center where he is facing several charges including trafficking in controlled substances, leaving the scene of an accident and resisting arrest.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seth Walker and Mary Rhodes.
EPD: Two people arrested after stealing from CVS
(Left to Right) Jeremy Robinson, Andre Hart, Ray Pointer.
Gibbs Die Casting employees save team member’s life
William Simmons Jr. and Tevyn Stevison
EPD: Two Evansville natives arrested on multiple drug charges
EPD: Target on N. First Ave. experiences harassment Saturday
Montana Beard
EPD: Woman arrested on drug charges after crashing vehicle into building

Latest News

Several Evansville homes under boil advisory after water pipe bursts
Several Evansville homes under boil advisory after water pipe bursts
Several Evansville homes under boil advisory after water pipe bursts
Several Evansville homes under boil advisory after water pipe bursts
3/20 Monday Sunrise Headlines
Monday Sunrise Headlines
3/20 Monday Sunrise Headlines
3/20 Monday Sunrise Headlines