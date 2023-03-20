Daviess Co. man facing multiple charges after brief chase

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A man who was wanted on multiple felony warrants has been arrested.

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says that man is 23-year-old Shai Sheriff.

According to a press release, Sheriff was found at Five Star on West Parrish Avenue.

Officers say when they tried to speak to Sheriff, he attempted to drive away, and in the process hit multiple cars parked at Five Star including a DCSO patrol car and KSP patrol car.

DCSO says Sheriff then drove aggressively toward law enforcement who were on foot. Those officers were able to move and avoid being hit by the car.

Officials say Sheriff drove away until his vehicle stopped in the 1700 block of Parrish Plaza Drive. After his vehicle stopped, he then ran away.

According to a release, Sheriff was caught quickly and arrested after a brief chase in a field west of Parrish Plaza Drive.

DCSO officials say Sheriff was in possession of two guns, a large quantity of money, trafficking amounts of meth, marijuana, cocaine and fentanyl.

Sheriff was booked into the Daviess County Detention Center where he is facing several charges including trafficking in controlled substances, leaving the scene of an accident and resisting arrest.

