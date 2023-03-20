Polar Plunge
Crews work two field fires in Henderson Co.

View of Niagra field fire from Newburgh
View of Niagra field fire from Newburgh(Dan Katz)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Dispatchers in Henderson say fire crews were called to two separate field fires Monday afternoon, and both were off Highway 136.

One was in the 5100 block near Smith Mills. Our 14 First Alert Weather team could see the smoke on radar.

Smoke from Smith Mills field fire on radar
Smoke from Smith Mills field fire on radar(WFIE)

The other field fire was in the 10,000 block near Niagra.

Smoke from that fire could be seen from Newburgh.

