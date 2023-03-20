Contractor sentenced for home improvement fraud in Posey Co.

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A man facing theft and home improvement fraud charges in four Tri-State counties, has been sentenced in one of those counties.

[Previous: Court records show Evansville contractor accused of theft in 4th county]

The Posey County Prosecutor says Matthew Gates pleaded guilty earlier this month in two cases there.

In a felony theft case, Gates was sentenced to two years in prison, and is ordered to pay $12,400 in restitution. After time served credit, that put him at about 22 more days behind bars.

It’s to be served consecutively with his sentence in a misdemeanor home improvement fraud case.

That one was a year of probation, and Gates is ordered to pay $60,974.46 in restitution.

Gates was also in court Monday in Warrick County. He’s charged in two cases there.

There’s no new date set for the theft charge in Gibson County, nor any new dates for the three theft cases in Vanderburgh County.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.