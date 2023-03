EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - For those in the Darmstadt area, you can have coffee with a deputy on Monday morning.

It starts at 7 a.m. over at Dwell Coffee Company and runs until 9 a.m.

People can join Vanderburgh County sheriff’s deputies and get to know the men and women serving them over a morning brew.

