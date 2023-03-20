Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Bright, Not As Cold

Spring Begins
3/17 14 First Alert Sunrise
3/17 14 First Alert Sunrise
By Byron Douglas
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 4:16 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Spring begins at 4:24 p.m. Frost early as temperatures cascade into the lower 20s.  Generous sunshine and not as cold as high temps sneak into the lower 50s late this afternoon. Tonight, mostly clear early then becoming partly cloudy as low temps drop into the low to mid-30s.

Tuesday, early sun then becoming cloudy with scattered rain after 4:00 p.m. Tuesday night, steady rain as low temps drop into the mid-40s.

Wednesday, cloudy and breezy with a 60% chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms with high temps in the upper 50s.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seth Walker and Mary Rhodes.
EPD: Two people arrested after stealing from CVS
(Left to Right) Jeremy Robinson, Andre Hart, Ray Pointer.
Gibbs Die Casting employees save team member’s life
William Simmons Jr. and Tevyn Stevison
EPD: Two Evansville natives arrested on multiple drug charges
EPD: Target on N. First Ave. experiences harassment Saturday
Montana Beard
EPD: Woman arrested on drug charges after crashing vehicle into building

Latest News

3/17 14 First Alert Sunrise
Breezy and warmer week ahead, rain returns Tuesday
14 First Alert 3/19 at 10pm
14 First Alert 3/19 at 10pm
14 First Alert 3/19 at 5pm
14 First Alert 3/19 at 5pm
3/17 14 First Alert Sunrise
Still cold Sunday, warmer with rain chances for the workweek