Bright, Not As Cold

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Spring begins at 4:24 p.m. Frost early as temperatures cascade into the lower 20s. Generous sunshine and not as cold as high temps sneak into the lower 50s late this afternoon. Tonight, mostly clear early then becoming partly cloudy as low temps drop into the low to mid-30s.

Tuesday, early sun then becoming cloudy with scattered rain after 4:00 p.m. Tuesday night, steady rain as low temps drop into the mid-40s.

Wednesday, cloudy and breezy with a 60% chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms with high temps in the upper 50s.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.