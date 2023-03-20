Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Allergists predict severe allergy season

Allergists predict severe allergy season
By Brady Williams
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Allergists have predicted that Spring will bring a severe allergy season. In the Tri-State, health experts have recommended ways to mitigate the damage.

Dr. Kelly Brauer, an allergist with Bluegrass Family Allergy, said each year they’ve had to prepare more and more.

“Everyone always says, ‘Gosh this is the worst pollen season ever, the Ohio Valley is the worst place to be for allergies,’ but the reality is allergies are increasing everywhere,” she said.

Ear, nose and throat surgeon at Ascension St. Vincent Dr. Heidi Dunniway said heavy rain is a big reason this year will be rough.

“First of all your mold counts are going to go up,” she said. “Mold likes dampness... We saw our grass turning green very early this year, which means grasses will be pollinating earlier, trees were budding earlier, so we’re likely to see a longer allergy season than we usually do.”

To help, Dr. Brauer recommends just staying away from your allergens.

“Nobody wants to stay indoors all the time, but ideally you avoid what you can while it’s possible,” she said.

If you do end up exposed, Dr. Dunniway said just remove your clothes when you get home and maybe take a shower to get the pollen off of you.

Dr. Brauer said over-the-counter drugs can also help, but the best bet is to work with an allergist to get a specialized plan to help with your specific allergies.

If you’re really tire of dealing with allergies, you can try to get rid of them for good with exposure therapy.

The American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology has a tool to find allergists near you on acaai.org.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EPD: Target on N. First Ave. experiences harassment Saturday
(Left to Right) Jeremy Robinson, Andre Hart, Ray Pointer.
Gibbs Die Casting employees save team member’s life
Jovan Woods
EPD: Man who fled from police Friday arrested on multiple drug charges
Seth Walker and Mary Rhodes.
EPD: Two people arrested after stealing from CVS
William Simmons Jr. and Tevyn Stevison
EPD: Two Evansville natives arrested on multiple drug charges

Latest News

A program with Indiana University aims to address a shortage of doctors in southwest Indiana.
IU residency program aims to address tri-state doctor shortage
Evansville City Council to vote on ordinance that could block pickleball courts
Evansville City Council to vote on ordinance that could block pickleball courts
Virtual project update for Section 1 of I-69 ORX planned for early April
Virtual project update for Section 1 of I-69 ORX planned for early April
IU residency program aims to address tri-state doctor shortage
IU residency program aims to address tri-state doctor shortage