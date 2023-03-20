Polar Plunge
On alert for storms and flooding

3/20 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Spring began on Monday afternoon with sunny skies and temps in the 50s. Several weather systems will move through the Tri-State this week with chances for showers, thunderstorms and heavy rain. Tuesday will be warmer with highs in the middle 50s and increasing clouds. Rain moves in late on Tuesday evening and continues until early Wednesday. Another weather maker will bring the chance of showers and some thunderstorms with heavy rainfall Thursday and Friday. We are on alert for some possible flooding Thursday and Friday, along with a few strong storms. High will climb into the 70s on Thursday and Friday, then drop to near 60 over the weekend.

