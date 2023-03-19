“The Voice” Season 6 winner to hold free concert at Evansville church

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The season six winner of “The Voice,” Josh Kaufman, will be performing Sunday at an Evansville church.

Kaufman will be performing Sunday night at the Methodist Temple Church at 2901 Lincoln Avenue at 4 p.m.

Admission for the event is free.

Fore more information on the event make sure to visit the Methodist Temple Church Facebook page.

