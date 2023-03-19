Polar Plunge
“The Voice” Season 6 winner to hold free concert at Evansville church

By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The season six winner of “The Voice,” Josh Kaufman, will be performing Sunday at an Evansville church.

Kaufman will be performing Sunday night at the Methodist Temple Church at 2901 Lincoln Avenue at 4 p.m.

Admission for the event is free.

Fore more information on the event make sure to visit the Methodist Temple Church Facebook page.

